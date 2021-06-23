Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries

Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries

Newest B.C. ferry crosses into the Pacific

BC Ferries Island 3 went through the Panama Canal Wednesday bound for Quadra Island run

The first of the new ferries destined for the Campbell River – Quadra Island route has crossed into the Pacific Ocean.

BC Ferries’ Island 3 vessel transited the Panama Canal on Wednesday and is preparing for the final leg of it’s voyage to B.C. The vessel departed Romania on May 19, and is expected in B.C. waters in late July.

RELATED: New ferry for Campbell River – Quadra Island on its way under its own power

The Island Class ferries are hybrids, but are designed to be operated fully on electricity. They also are designed to reduce underwater noise, lower emissions and improve customer service. The vessel is one of two destined for the local route, the other being Island 4. Island 4 is also on its way to B.C., but recently had to make a stop in Cartagena, Spain for maintenance. That vessel is underway again and will be following Island 3 across the Atlantic under its own power.

RELATED: BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

“BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming the vessel into service next year. Island 3 and Island 4 will be officially named later this year at a ceremony in Victoria,” reads a release from B.C. Ferries.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCampbell RiverLocal NewsQuadra Island

Previous story
VIDEO: O’Toole against cancelling Canada Day; ministers, NDP say it’s time for reflection
Next story
Vehicle flees from traffic stop in Cowichan, leads RCMP to Saanich drug trafficking operation

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Greater Victoria, with temperatures forecasted to reach as high as 37 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
A scorching 37 C in the forecast for Victoria

A rendering of One Bear Mountain, a 209-unit condo building expected to begin construction in Langford in early 2022. (Courtesy of 360 Pacifica and Terracap corporations)
18-storey condos with 15th floor pool to soar on Langford mountaintop

The derelict lacrosse box at Oak Bay’s Carnarvon Park will be transformed into the pickleball courts, using funds approved by council last month. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Park user hopes for expedited updates at Oak Bay’s Carnarvon Park

St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations on June 24 are part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly summer events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Music and poutine on tap in Victoria for St. Jean Baptiste Day