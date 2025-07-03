Newlywed nightmare: Intruder climbs through Kelowna hotel window scaring couple

The incident happened at the Sandman Hotel the evening of June 16

Adam Earis and his new wife Natalie are shaken after their honeymoon trip came to a disturbing end during a stay at a Kelowna hotel.

The newlyweds from Manitoba spent their honeymoon in Tofino, after driving west through Canada. On their return trip, the pair booked a room through the third-party site Booking.com at the Sandman Hotel in Kelowna on June 16 to rest their heads for the night.

Earis said they turned the lights out at 10 p.m. About 15 minutes later, Earis said he heard some fussing over the window and when he rolled over to ask what his wife was doing he saw a man climbing through the hotel window.

"A pair of feet come through the window and I just start yelling," Earis said. "I flew out of bed and he jumped out the window quicker than he came in. I feel like I scared him as much as he scared us."

Earis said he called security right away. Security told the couple they did a walk around the building and didn't find anyone.

When the newlyweds relayed what had happened to the front desk Earis said there seemed to be a lack of concern from the employees, noting that the first question he was asked was, "Did you clobber him?"

Frustrated, Earis said he asked for a refund, but was informed that because he booked with a third party it wasn't something the hotel could offer.

A new room was offered to the couple for the night, but no longer feeling safe at the hotel the couple packed up and drove to Vernon to stay in different accommodation. Once arriving at the Best Western in Vernon, Earis explained what had happened to them at the Sandman in Kelowna, and feeling for the couple, the staff gave them a discount for the night and put them in a room on the top floor.

Kelowna RCMP were notified of the incident by Earis before the couple hit the road to Vernon. Police confirmed they were called, but no suspects were identified.

"It's really the principle of what could have happened. What would have happened if it were just Natalie or a mother and her kids," said Earis.

He added he would still like a refund, but that the safety of people is more important.

"We just want to see accountability on their end... At the end of the day, this is just a massive, massive safety concern. Natalie and I both work in the safety field, we both have diplomas in occupational health and safety, and we both studied liability law. It's just something that we need to clear our conscious of to make sure that people aren't taking their kids to these ground-floor rooms at the Sandman hotel."

Northland Properties, the parent company of Sandman Hotels, wrote in an email to Black Press,

We want to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that we are taking this situation very seriously and are still in contact with the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation.

We can confirm that we spoke directly with Adam to provide an update on their case, and advise that their outlined requests were being processed. We again offered our sincerest apologies for the distress that Adam and Natalie experienced during their stay with us.

We deeply regret that this upsetting incident occurred, and we continue to engage with all stakeholders in the community.

Earis has been told by Northland that his refund is coming.