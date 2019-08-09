Farm manager Bert James loads up an Our Place vehicle with fresh produce. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Newman Farm feeds the hungry and intrigues political decision makers

Local politicians tour the Central Saanich operation

Saanich Peninsula decision makers have been drawn to Newman Farm in recent weeks, exploring the idea of using it as a model for future community farms.

Tuesday saw Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith join his Central Saanich counterpart Ryan Windsor on a tour of the property, which was also attended by Central Saanich Coun. Gord Newton and the District’s new climate action specialist Maryanna Kenney.

ALSO READ: Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms

The party toured the farm’s grounds and were shown the restored main farmhouse, which is likely to become a museum, in the future. It is run by the Farmlands Trust Society (FLT Society) and grows a variety of produce, including zucchini, carrots, marrows, beets, kale, turnips and garlic. Much of it goes to Our Place Society, the Victoria community centre that serves the vulnerable, with 18,600 pounds of food a year providing 1,500 healthy meals each day. The farm boasts an orchard of 26 fruit trees, and sponsors have recently supplied 50 more. Some of the fruit goes to those in need and a portion is donated to a therapeutic riding group’s horses in Victoria.

“It’s a jewel in the crown of Central Saanich and we brought it back from going backwards and instead provide fresh, good food, free of insecticides,” says Carol Pickup, FLT Society chair.

The farm is relatively unique in Greater Victoria, both in its operation and outcomes, and is increasingly being seen as a model for what can be achieved with vacant farmland and a supportive council. On the tour, a vehicle from Our Place made its weekly stop, loading up multiple crates of freshly picked vegetables, as part of the farm’s “from field to plate” program.

ALSO READ: Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

Newman Farm operates in a spirit of collaboration with a number of community groups and sponsors, as well as regular visits from volunteers, who drop by to help plant, weed and pick. The District of Central Saanich, which owns the land, is their biggest supporter, having provided a 10-year lease and offers much financial and in-kind help.

The FLT Society is keen for it to be known that Newman Farm doesn’t compete with established farmers, as its food goes to charity.

Farming issues and a diverse range of passionate opinion has simmered over the last few months, with difficult decisions facing Peninsula politicians. Constituents have raised concerns of food insecurity, aging farm ownership and a serious lack of affordable housing across the Peninsula. Recently, a CRD Farmlands Trust was mooted and North Saanich is currently trying to work out what to do with the Sandown lands, both contentious issues.

ALSO READ: North Saanich extends search for Sandown operator after only one credible proposal

Down on Newman Farm, among the sunflowers swaying under a cobalt blue sky, these challenges seem far away.

Right now, the board is keen for volunteers. Years when money and manpower is scarce, the end fields are given over to the wildflowers and bees for the season. This year, they hope the land will be productive, supplying more free food to some of Greater Victoria’s most needy residents.

For more information visit farmlandstrust.org.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(From left) Steve Grossnickle (FLT Society board director), Coun. Gord Newton (Central Saanich), Mayor Ryan Windsor (Central Saanich), Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith (Sidney), Carol Pickup (FLT Society chair) and Bert James (Newman Farm manager). (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Previous story
Weeds crowding out users of Langford Lake
Next story
Colwood, Oak Bay make list of top 25 Canadian communities

Just Posted

Colwood, Oak Bay make list of top 25 Canadian communities

Data gathered from 145 communities across Canada

Weeds crowding out users of Langford Lake

New weed harvester due to arrive next week

Greater Victoria cyclists eye podiums around the world

Sarah Van Dam, Riley Pickrell head to Germany for world junior championship

Newman Farm feeds the hungry and intrigues political decision makers

Local politicians tour the Central Saanich operation

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new Voyager story

New story plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Most Read