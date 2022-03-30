Next round of feedback sought on North Saanich tree protection bylaw

North Saanich is in the process of revising its tree protection bylaw. The municipality is currently inviting residents to participate in the next round of feedback. (Courtesy of District of North Saanich)

North Saanich is hosting a series of open houses as it continues to invite feedback in revising its tree bylaw.

Mayor Geoff Orr said in a release announcing the current round of public engagement that reviewing and updating the current tree protection bylaw from 1999 is a council priority.

A March 30 virtual open house runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and residents are asked to register at connect@northsaanich.ca.

Not unlike the official community plan review, the tree bylaw review has generated a large volume of correspondence, much of it critical with correspondents accusing the municipality of undue restrictions.

Orr addresses this criticism in the release.

“Council is aware of the need to balance tree protection and the associated ecological and climate change related benefits with the desire of property owners to undertake landscaping and tree maintenance.”

Residents can also offer their feedback through an online survey, open until Friday, April 22 or using a paper copy available at municipal hall.

Residents need not register to attend two in-person open houses at municipal hall, scheduled for Thursday, April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.

This current phase of public engagement is said to encourage residents to provide feedback on alternatives, which council is considering as it refines the draft tree protection bylaw. Specifically, council is requesting more public feedback about trees that can be removed under the annual allowance provision, requirements to replace trees that are removed, and permit fees.

For more information, background documents and to subscribe to project updates about the Tree Protection Bylaw review, visit connectnorthsaanich.ca/tree-bylaw.

