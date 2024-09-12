Retired NHL enforcer dies two weeks after being hit by a vehicle in Langley

After retiring from hockey, Stephen Peat suffered from severe health isues related to brain injury

Former NHL player Stephen Peat has died at the age of 44, succumbing to injuries after being hit by a vehicle two weeks ago in Langley.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the NHL Alumni Association announced his passing.

"Stephen was drafted 32nd overall by the @anaheimducks in 1998. In 2000, he was traded to the @capitals and would play in 130 regular-season games, scoring 10 points for the franchise. Peat finished his pro career in the AHL following the 2006-07 season," the association said on X (former Twitter)

The association noted that Peat will be helping to save numerous lives through organ donation.

"We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time," the association said.

Peat had a difficult life and was the subject of media coverage about brain injury sustained from hockey. In 2015, he was charged with arson in relation to a March fire at the family home in a quiet Langley neighbourhood.

Peat pleaded guilty to a charge of arson by negligence in Surrey Provincial Court later that year. He was initially charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property, to which he pleaded not guilty. He had the support of his father, other family, and friends at the time.

Peat, a right winger and tough guy, played for the BCHL Langley Thunder in 1994/95 before making the jump to major junior and the Western Hockey League, spending time with Red Deer, Tri-City and Calgary. He played in 130 NHL games between 2000 and 2005, all with the Washington Capitals, registering eight goals and 10 points and 234 penalty minutes. It appears he may have retired after a groin injury.

Langley author Jeremy Allingham has charted the downfall of Peat, a player who made millions then ended up homeless. In his 2019 book, Major Misconduct, Allingham suggests the fighting caused brain damage. It includes experiences of other players going through similar health issues.

Peat suffered from “relentless headaches, memory loss, emotional outbursts, and substance use issues,” Allingham related in his book.

Allingham noted that the symptoms are consistent with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Peat ended up living in his truck and couch-surfing after he was charged. He would often spend his days in parks trying to alleviate his headaches.

“I just want my health back, man,” Peat told Allingham.