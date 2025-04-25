NIC to close Ucluelet Centre, move classes fully online

Vancouver Island college 'committed to workforce development, Indigenous-led programming' on West Coast

The NIC Ucluelet Centre in Davison Plaza will be closing at the end of June 2025.

After nearly three decades, NIC's Ucluelet Learning Centre will close at the end of June 2025.

The centre is located in Davison Plaza, and the lease will expire at the end of June. The timing was ideal for NIC to move from a fixed-location model "to a dynamic, in-community approach," an NIC spokesperson said.

Only seven students were enrolled in 2024-25 at the Ucluelet centre.

While the news was disappointing to some to hear that the centre, which opened around 1996, will be closing, others are happy at the flexibility that will now be put in place for students. Programming as well as locations for in-person sessions will be determined with community partners.

The new model prioritizes flexibility and promises to bring education and training directly to communities like Tofino, Ucluelet, Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Toquaht, Hesquiaht and Yuulu?il?ath (Ucluelet) first nations.

"Having access to services in our community means that our members no longer have to navigate the challenges of travel to Ucluelet, which can be costly and time-consuming," said Crystal Frank, Ahousaht Council and NIC community partner.

"This shift acknowledges the realities our community faces and ensures education is available where it is needed."

The transition to a community-based approach to education will include regular in-community support from NIC staff members using "key partner spaces" that could be anywhere from a school to a WorkBC or Island Health office, or the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust.

"Strong partnerships are at the heart of this transition," said Marisa Bennett, associate director, Indigenous, Regional Partnerships and Port Alberni campus administrator. "By working closely with Indigenous communities, local leaders and other organizations, we are working to ensure NIC's programs reflect the unique needs and asiprations of the West Coast."