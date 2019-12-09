Night works on Interurban Road between North Road and Dunsterville Avenue Dec. 9-20. (Google)

Night construction means closures for Interurban Road

Traffic interruptions at Interurban Road near Wilkinson Road from Dec. 9 to 20

Construction on Interurban Road near the intersection with Wilkinson Road is moving to overnight work from Dec. 9 to 20.

Interurban Road will be closed overnight between North Road and Dunsterville Avenue from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to accommodate pipe installation for the Capital Regional District’s Wastewater Treatment Project. A detour will be in place.

BC Transit has posted information for bus detours to Camosun College for routes 8, 9, 21, and 39. Visit bctransit.com/victoria/home to check advisories for those routes.

Interurban Road will be open during the day to allow the regular flow of traffic.

For more information about the Wastewater Treatment Project, visit wastewaterproject.ca.

