The Department of National Defence will be conducting a night firing exercise at Heals Range in Saanich on Oct. 16. (MARPAC Imaging Services)

Night firing exercise taking over Heals Range in Saanich

Department of National Defence reminds public that no unauthorized personnel allowed on site

The Department of National Defence is conducting a firing exercise at Heals Range on Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The firing exercise is part of training for the military and for other various groups in the community including the RCMP.

The range is located west of the junction of Willis Point Road and Wallace Drive in Saanich. Residents in the area are forewarned prior to the drills.

The department is reminding the public that no unauthorized person may enter the area and trespassing is prohibited.

