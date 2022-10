The individuals were hunting with high powered lights

Conservation officers seized five firearms during an arrest Thursday, Oct. 20 west of Williams Lake where three individuals were hunting at night on private property. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)

Three people were arrested Thursday, Oct. 20 for hunting at night on private property west of Williams Lake.

At 1:30 a.m. conservation officers encountered the hunters who were using high powered lights, the BC Conservation Officer Service noted.

Conservation officers seized one pickup truck, three cell phones, four firearms and five dead mule deer bucks.

An investigation continues into the incident.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

