During the current salmon run, anglers are allotted two sockeye catches per day. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

The Fraser Valley’s local rivers may be bursting with sockeye salmon ready for the catching, but some people aren’t following the rules.

This past weekend, officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) caught and arrested two poachers who were fishing at night.

Charges are pending, but 48 sockeye, a harbour seal, as well as the poachers’ boat, motor, and net were all seized at the scene.

In Chilliwack, fishing for salmon is only permitted from an hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset. It’s also important to note, if you’re going fishing for salmon in fresh waters, you need a Non-Tidal Angling Licence, which is issued by the Province of British Columbia.

If you witness any suspicious fishing behaviour, please call the Fisheries and Ocean Canada 24-hour toll free Observe, Record, Report line at 800-465-4336 or the British Columbia’s toll-free RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

Most Read