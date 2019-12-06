Nighttime closures begin on Bay Street Bridge Dec. 9

The final phase of construction will see the removal of scaffolding from the site

The final phases of construction on the Point Ellice Bridge, more commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge, will begin on Dec. 9.

Eastbound traffic will be closed in the evenings, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to ensure that scaffolding be removed, and that contractors demobilize from the work site.

Pedestrian and wheelchair access will be maintained and eastbound cyclists will be able to dismount and walk across the bridge.

Access to residential areas and businesses will remain open.

Construction on the bridge began in May, and work included repairs to the concrete deck, rust protection, resurfacing the bridge deck and stripping and painting steel on the underside of the bridge.

The upgrades cost the city $6.1 million.

