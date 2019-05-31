WEEDS cannabis dispensary at 2580 Kingsway in Vancouver. (Google Street View)

Nine illegal pot dispensaries in Vancouver must shut after court ruling: city

It’s part of the city’s case against 53 marijuana-related businesses operating outside municipal rules

The City of Vancouver says nine illegal marijuana dispensaries must close down while they wait for the outcome of a legal challenge at the B.C. Court of Appeal.

The city says the Appeal Court denied a stay of a B.C. Supreme Court decision that ordered the dispensaries named in a lawsuit to close.

In 2016 and 2017, the city filed petitions against 53 marijuana-related businesses operating outside municipal regulations, most of which agreed to a test case in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Some of the dispensaries closed before the Supreme Court sided with the city in December.

In a statement on Friday, the city says it expects the nine stores to obey the court order.

READ MORE: Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity, companies say

If they do not comply, the city says it will seek to have them found in contempt of court.

So far, the city has issued six cannabis retail licenses to businesses throughout Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting
Next story
Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Just Posted

Grocers come together to launch Victoria Foundation’s Island Food Caring campaign

Campaign supports the Food Rescue Project

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Island View Beach in Central Saanich

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Garbage blamed for three Langford bear sightings in three hours

All three sightings near Happy Valley area

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of young Saanich couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

James Bay Library celebrates first anniversary with new art installation

Students worked with artist-in-residence Luke Ramsay on a commemorative project

VIDEO: Super Hero Bike Parade pedals down Moss Street

More than 300 students from Sir James Douglas took part

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Across the province, nearly half public board members are women, 20 per cent in private sector

In 2017, 41 per cent of public board members were women

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

PHOTOS: Brain tumour walk fills UVic pathways to raise awareness

Hundreds walked the park May 26 for the 24th annual Brain Tumour… Continue reading

2019 Cycle of Life Tour looking for volunteers

Last year, the event had 60 volunteers who collectively gave over 650 hours during the weekend

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read