Nine cats and kittens were found in closed bins in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Two kittens and seven cats are getting a new chance at life after being rescued from bins on a property near Prince George.

The SPCA’s North Cariboo & District animal centre services manager Alex Schare said they got a call from the property manager who had heard animals moving and meowing inside the bins and took the cats to the vet.

The SPCA said the cats had been stuck in the bins for days with no food and water and were breathing through air holes in the lids.

“These cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine. Some of the adult cats would not have lived much longer and will require a refeeding plan to slowly reintroduce their bodies to food,” said Schare.

The SPCA said the cats’ fur was so badly matted that it needed to be shaved.

The agency said the property was vacant when the cats were found.

Anyone with information about these cats is asked to please call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

ALSO READ: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

ALSO READ: SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Just Posted

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

Island View Nursery cleared to sell ‘less than half’ of plants following quarantine

A single plant was found with infected spores on July 3

Over 200 lives saved in first year at Victoria’s supervised consumption site

The Harbour celebrates its first anniversary with a report of zero deaths on site

Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Victoria chapter of 100+ Women Who Care donate $30,300 to Eldercare Foundation

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Wolves not gnawing into Island’s prey population

Forestry practices, not predation, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Most Read