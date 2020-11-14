The Greater Victoria School District is in the midst of creating 316 new child care spaces. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Nine new child care studios coming to Greater Victoria in 2021

Three should be ready in January and the remaining six in September

In an effort to provide accessible child care to Victoria families, the Greater Victoria School District is creating 316 child care spaces, many of which will be completed in 2021.

So far, the school district has completed four child care studios at Doncaster and Frank Hobbs elementary schools. Further completions are expected at Victoria West Elementary in December (two studios), Macaulay Elementary (one) and Tillicum Elementary (two) in January 2021, Braefoot Elementary (two), Campus View Elementary (two) and Oaklands Elementary (two) in September 2021, and George Jay Elementary (two) and Marigold Elementary (two) in July 2023. Timelines for Eagle View Elementary and View Royal Elementary have not yet been determined.

A report released by the City of Victoria Child Care Solutions Working Group in October shows that Greater Victoria has a shortage of more than 4,200 child care spaces and the current child care access rate is just 37.3 per cent.

READ ALSO: Victoria lacks more than 4,200 child care spaces within city: report

Laying out its recommendations, the report stated they were all grounded in the province’s goal to move towards universal child care.

Each child care studio includes an office space, full kitchen, three washrooms and a wheelchair lift. Priority is given to the school population first, but if there are any remaining spots, they will be open to the surrounding community.

A full list of all the planned child care studios can be found at sd61.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

 

