No charges expected after homeless man run over by car in Vancouver dies: police

The man, 39 had fallen asleep in front of a parkade before the motorist pulled into the underground lot

No charges are expected to be laid after a driver ran over a homeless man asleep in a Vancouver alley. He died of his injuries Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened last week on Wednesday (May 26) near Gore Avenue and Union Street in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

The 39-year-old man had fallen asleep in front of a parkade at around 3:30 p.m. and the motorist, who was attempting to enter the underground parking lot, drove over him.

“It appears the driver was unable to see the pedestrian, who was lying flat on the ground near the parkade entrance,” said Sgt. Steve Addison after reviewing surveillance video from the laneway.

Paramedics and firefighters had to extricate the man from underneath the car. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police do not believe the act involved dangerous driving or foul play, Addison said, mentioning that Vancouver Police collision experts have spoken with the driver and examined the vehicle involved.

