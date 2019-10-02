No charges laid in Sidney roll-over

No charges were laid in this two-vehicle collision that closed a prominent intersection in Sidney Tuesday evening (Sidney Fire/Twitter)

An on-duty Central Saanich officer was among the witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Sidney Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lochside Drive and Weiler Avenue near Tulista Park.

Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said one vehicle hit another vehicle after crossing the centre line, causing it to roll over.

She said RCMP received no reports of injuries among the occupants travelling in the two vehicles. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision and authorities have not laid any charges in the collision, she added.

Authorities closed Weiler Avenue for portions of the evening during the investigation and clean-up of the collision, which forced area residents to reach Lochside Drive through Maryland Drive and Frost Avenue.

The collision — which happened at a prominent intersection near the Blue Water apartment complex and a busy children’s playground — also drew a crowd of observers.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com