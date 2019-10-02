No charges were laid in this two-vehicle collision that closed a prominent intersection in Sidney Tuesday evening (Sidney Fire/Twitter)

No charges laid in Sidney roll-over

Authorities report no injuries in collision that closed prominent intersection

An on-duty Central Saanich officer was among the witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Sidney Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lochside Drive and Weiler Avenue near Tulista Park.

Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said one vehicle hit another vehicle after crossing the centre line, causing it to roll over.

RELATED: No injuries reported in Sidney rollover crash

She said RCMP received no reports of injuries among the occupants travelling in the two vehicles. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision and authorities have not laid any charges in the collision, she added.

Authorities closed Weiler Avenue for portions of the evening during the investigation and clean-up of the collision, which forced area residents to reach Lochside Drive through Maryland Drive and Frost Avenue.

The collision — which happened at a prominent intersection near the Blue Water apartment complex and a busy children’s playground — also drew a crowd of observers.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Bernie Sanders doing ‘really well’ after heart procedure, wife says
Next story
Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Acclaimed Celtic rock fusion band here Oct. 6; whisky tasting, acoustic pre-show added

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Most Read