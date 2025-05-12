'No credible evidence' after bomb threat email to Vancouver airport: Police

Richmond RCMP say it's believed to be a 'swatting' incident at YVR

Richmond RCMP say there was "no credible evidence" after police received reports of a bomb threat on a flight out of Vancouver International Airport Sunday (May 11).

The reports were received through emails from an unknown sender and were receieved by staff at YVR and a local news agency, police said in a news release Sunday.

“The RCMP and YVR took the threat seriously and conducted a complete sweep to the affected flight, but found no credible evidence of any bomb on the plane,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said.

Urano said that airport operations were minimally affected and only the flight in question was delayed.

He added that RCMP take threats like these seriously and investigators believe these emails were "swatting" calls. Swatting is contacting emergency services and falsely reporting a violent crime.

Richmond RCMP is still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-278-1212, referencing file 2025-14689.