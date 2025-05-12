 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

'No credible evidence' after bomb threat email to Vancouver airport: Police

Richmond RCMP say it's believed to be a 'swatting' incident at YVR
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
250317-bpd-rcmp-e-division1
The B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025.(Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Richmond RCMP say there was "no credible evidence" after police received reports of a bomb threat on a flight out of Vancouver International Airport Sunday (May 11).

The reports were received through emails from an unknown sender and were receieved by staff at YVR and a local news agency, police said in a news release Sunday. 

“The RCMP and YVR took the threat seriously and conducted a complete sweep to the affected flight, but found no credible evidence of any bomb on the plane,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said. 

Urano said that airport operations were minimally affected and only the flight in question was delayed. 

He added that RCMP take threats like these seriously and investigators believe these emails were "swatting" calls. Swatting is contacting emergency services and falsely reporting a violent crime. 

Richmond RCMP is still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-278-1212, referencing file 2025-14689.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Eviction threatens vital Campbell River community kitchen, drop-in centre
Eviction threatens vital Campbell River community kitchen, drop-in centre
Toxic algae advisory issued for Fuller Lake in Chemainus
Toxic algae advisory issued for Fuller Lake in Chemainus
Man sentenced for 1st-degree murder in Surrey shooting says 'I didn't have a fair trial'
Man sentenced for 1st-degree murder in Surrey shooting says 'I didn't have a fair trial'