(Black Press Media file photo)

No criminal charges after West Shore RCMP identify alleged Galloping Goose sexual assault suspect

Tips from public helped identify man

West Shore RCMP have identified the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place on the Galloping Goose in Langford and will not be forwarding criminal charges.

On July 9, West Shore RCMP received a report of a sexual assault. A 16-year-old female victim reported she was walking on the Galloping Goose trail around 1 p.m. near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police said the victim was approached by a male who asked her for directions, which she provided to him. Police said he then shook her hand, pulled her in to hug her and gave her a kiss on the neck before she pushed him away. After, he thanked her and left the area.

Police released a sketch of the man and received tips from the public that helped identify him. Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the Serious Crimes Unit conducted a thorough investigation into the complaint, located and spoke with the man who was “fully cooperative with police.”

“The investigation has been concluded and investigators have determined that criminal charges will not be forwarded in this incident,” Saggar said. “We want to thank the public for calling in the tips and helping us with this investigation.”

