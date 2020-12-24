(File)

(File)

No criminal charges for southern Alberta police in ‘Star Wars’ storm trooper arrest

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation

The force appears to be with police officers in southern Alberta who took a young woman wearing a “Star Wars” storm-trooper costume to the ground last May.

The 19-year-old restaurant employee, who had agreed to wear the white uniform of a Galactic Empire soldier and carry a plastic gun as part of a promotion, ended up with a bloody nose.

The Lethbridge Police Service says an investigation by Medicine Hat Police has determined that no officers will face criminal charges and the finding was reviewed by the Alberta Crown and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation, but won’t say if it will include one or all three of the officers involved.

At the time, police said they responded to a firearms call and the woman had dropped the toy weapon but didn’t get down on the ground when she was asked.

A video shows three armed officers yelling at the woman, who has her hands in the air and kneels then is down on the ground crying.

“The weapon was ultimately confirmed to be a fake firearm and the female subject, who indicated she was an employee promoting a local business, was not charged,” Lethbridge police said in a release Wednesday.

“The female sustained a minor injury.”

At the time, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in movies and on television, blasted police on Twitter for the takedown.

“Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied,” he posted. “This cannot be covered up.”

The Canadian Press

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Grave risk:’ Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Just Posted

Oak Bay resident Michael Cunliffe with his family's Gratitude Tree. Like an advent calendar for goodwill, each day the family adds a positive message, action, or affirmation to the tree that they've come up with themselves. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay’s Gratitude Tree a holiday hit

Family posts daily messages on advent calendar for goodwill

The Saanich Fire Department is calling for residents to be fire smart as they deck the halls for the holidays. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich firefighters offer safety tips to avoid holiday fires

Candles, damaged lights, dry trees and smoking can all lead to house fires

Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)
VIDEO: Colwood girl rewrites Christmas classic into ‘theme song of 2020’

Songwriter hopes for microphone or MP3 player for Christmas

Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary president Margot Hogg hands Victoria General Hospital chief engineer Sasha Menard some of the poinsettias and thank-you cards for hospital staff’s extra efforts during the pandemic. (Photo contributed by Val Smith)
Poinsettias for Patients funds lab improvements, Hospital at Home

Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary thanks frontline workers

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Greater Victoria rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

West Shore RCMP began checking for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Dec. 23. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

Winter or mud and snow tires are required between Oct. 1 and April 30

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Most Read