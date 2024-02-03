No criminal offence found in B.C. police’s undercover training event: Ministry

B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has resumed it probe of May 2022 allegations

B.C.’s police services director says a probe into “disgusting” and “appalling” allegations tied to an undercover police training event found no criminal offence had been committed.

The Public Safety Ministry confirmed to Black Press Media Friday (Feb. 2) that the Office of the Director of Police Services made the determination after an independent investigation into the May 2, 2022 event.

The ministry didn’t provide any further details into the completed investigation. The investigation was completed in November 2023, but the ministry said at the time it needed to analyze the results and wouldn’t be releasing any details publicly.

The allegations stemmed from a Vancouver session that included 19 officers from various municipal police agencies including, Vancouver, Abbotsford, New Westminster, Surrey, Saanich, Delta, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police. At the time, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth described the allegations as “disgusting” and “appalling.”

B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner began a probe into potential misconduct by the officers under the Police Act in June 2022, but put things on pause one month later when the police services director ordered a criminal investigation. The OPCC said it’s alleged some of the officers performed “various physical acts” and activities that were of serious concern.

The OPCC’s investigation resumed in November, following the police services director’s completed criminal probe. Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department was appointed in 2022 as the discipline authority to oversee the probe.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner for more information on its investigation into the matter.

– With files from Jane Skrypnek

