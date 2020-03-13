The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says cruise ships of any size will not come to Victoria until July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

No cruise ships of any size will stop in Victoria until July 1

Cruise vessels of any size will not come to Victoria Cruise Terminal and Inner Harbour

Cruise ships of any size will not be coming to Victoria until July 1.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) announced Friday evening that all cruise vessels will not dock at the Victoria Cruise Terminal and their Inner Harbour facilities. This came following a decision from Transport Canada to suspend the cruise season across the country until July 1 for vessels capable of holding more than 500 passengers and crew amid concerns over COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

According to the GVHA statement, the decision to cancel all cruises is based on guidance from the Provincial Health Office requiring the public to avoid gatherings of 250 people or more and the request for people who have visited the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“As a not-for-profit community organization with board members representing various partners, this decision is also based on the need to put the health and safety of Victorians first,” the GVHA statement says.

The decision will be communicated to cruise partners and terminal operators over the next few days.

READ ALSO: Victoria cruise ship cancellations will have ‘significant economic impacts,’ GVHA says

The Transport Canada restriction will apply to ports in the north for the whole season, because the risk from COVID-19 is greater in more remote communities. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the government is also planning to restrict the airports that can accept international flights, so people arriving on them can be more closely screened.

Canada’s busiest port of call is in Victoria. This year anticipated 300 ship calls and more than 800,000 passengers.

-With files from Nicole Crescenzi and The Canadian Press

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count
Next story
UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

Just Posted

Victoria cruise ship cancellations will have ‘significant economic impacts,’ GVHA says

114 Victoria port calls cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19

Island Health opens referral only COVID-19 testing clinic in Victoria

Patients must be referred by their primary care provider or an 811 nurse

Voting opens for Best of the City marking its 26th year in Greater Victoria

The 2020 awards open on March 13

No cruise ships of any size will stop in Victoria until July 1

Cruise vessels of any size will not come to Victoria Cruise Terminal and Inner Harbour

Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count

44,955,892,129 blossoms counted in Saanich

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

Most Read