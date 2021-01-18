No danger to public after gas leak in Colwood’s Royal Bay

Construction crews hit natural gas line just before 9 a.m.

A gas leak in Colwood’s Royal Bay area temporarily halted construction crews on Monday morning.

According to Colwood Fire Rescue Capt. Bryan Erwin, construction crews in the Royal Bay area along Sparrowhawk Avenue had to be evacuated after they hit a natural gas line at 8:47 a.m on Jan. 18.

Erwin said the wind and weather conditions helped lift the gas leak from the construction area. There is no danger to the public, as FortisBC crews arrived around 10 a.m.

