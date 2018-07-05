No evacuations planned due to wildfire near Sooke

‘There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,’ officials say

Residents who live on Tugwell Creek Road have been given assurance that there is no risk for evacuation.

Jerry Grant, emergency program coordinator for the Juan de Fuca Emergency Operations Centre, said she and a crew went door-to-door in the area yesterday to warn residents about the smoke, and to assure them that they are safe.

“There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,” said Grant. “We just wanted people to be mindful of the smoke, and to make sure they are prepared should there be an emergency.”

Grant added the only concern is the air quality, particularly for people in the area with large outdoor animals such as cows and horses.

“We told people to try and stay indoors because of the smoke, and if it gets too bad people might want to consider moving their animals,” she said.

She also gave residents pamphlets telling them to sign up for the emergency alert app, and gave them a list of things to pack in the case of an evacuation.

“I think this fire is a bit of a wake-up call for people,” Grant said. “People should always have a grab-and-go bag ready in their homes, not just for the fire but in case of any emergency really.”

Alida Volek, who lives at the end of Tugwell Road, said the smoke is thick in the area, and she was feeling nervous until the EOC came to her door.

“I was just reading the news and seeing all the smoke, not knowing anything else, so it was pretty unnerving,” Volek said. “But the responders who came to my door calmed me down completely and I feel prepared should anything happen.”

Volek said she and her neighbours have all packed up some important things, have downloaded the app, and those with large animals have trailers hooked up to their trucks in case they have to move their animals.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say how grateful I am for the firefighters and first responders,” Volek said. “I feel calm knowing they are working so hard to keep us safe.”



