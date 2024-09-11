No evidence that 2021 Lytton wildfire was intentionally set: RCMP

RCMP say its criminal investigation could not determine the cause of the fire

B.C. RCMP say a criminal investigation into the devastating 2021 Lytton wildfire has found no evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set.

RCMP released its report Wednesday (Sept. 11), more than three years after the wildfire that destroyed much of the Village of Lytton and neighbouring First Nations communities, as well as killed two people. Police say the criminal investigation did not determine a cause of the fire.

The wildfire raged through the village and neighbouring communities on June 30, 2021, following several days of recording-breaking temperatures.

Southeast District Commander Chief Supt. Brad Haugli said the RCMP investigation "focused on the how and why."

"While we have no single source or cause that can account for the devastating fire, it was not due to a lack of effort," he said in a news release.

"Significant work was done to not only look at establishing and confirming what did happen, but to eliminate what didn’t happen. We remain committed to the community and the important need to support all those impacted, while we also join in the collective efforts to rebuild."

Speaking to media Wednesday afternoon, Cpl. James Grandy said because the investigation was unable to come up with a definitive cause.

"So without a cause, whether that be a train, whether that be a person ... we're not able to support a charge of criminality or to say that any one thing is criminally responsible."

Police said investigators specifically focused on a parking lot and park area at the end of River Drive toward the south end of the village as the origin of the fire. The area has access to a foot and rail bridge that crosses the Fraser River.

The investigation looked at "all movements and actions of any individuals, vehicle traffic and a southbound freight train" that were all in the area around 4:30 p.m. when the wildfire first started.

RCMP say the investigation focused on different aspects, including determining the cause and origin of the fire, assessing whether there was possibly criminality and looking at compliance or regulatory impacts.

The investigation included:

• A review of the weather conditions around the time as temperatures exceeded 48 C and wind speeds were between 22 and 25 km/h, with earlier gusts over 38 km/h

• An "exhaustive" search of two areas of interest related to the possible origin of the fire: one was a 1-kilometre radius area near Lytton and the other was a 2-kilometre radius area near Boston Bar

• A collection of 55 physical exhibits and digital forensic evidence that includes more than 400 videos and photos

• 168 witness interviews

• A review of the investigative findings from parallel investigations from the BC Coroners Service, BC Wildfire Service and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, and findings from Transport Canada's inspections

While the RCMP's investigation is now over, police say it "does not preclude credible information being received in the future." However, in case there are future developments, "as [police] have seen before in complex and lengthy investigations," the specific details of the evidence will remain protected.

Cpl. James Grandy speaks to media Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 following the RCMP's conclusion of a criminal investigation into the devastating 2021 Lytton wildfire. Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western News

Grandy was asked why the report didn't detail what causes were ruled out through the investigation.

"That's certainly something that may come forth at a later date, but at this point, as stated, we want to preserve the integrity of what's been established so far, given that information may come to light in the future."

RCMP say the findings have been shared with the Village of Lytton, Lytton First Nation and the family of those who died.

"It's tough, especially when there's not much information that we're able to share during this time," Grandy said, adding that an investigation this complex and involving this many agencies will take time.