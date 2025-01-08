No explosive found after threat to New Westminster courthouse: Police

The area around the courthouse was reopened hours after the initial threat

New Westminster police say officers found nothing suspicious after a threat of an explosive made against the courthouse.

Police were called to the New Westminster provincial court on Tuesday (Jan. 7) around 10:30 a.m., after officers were made aware of a threat of an explosive device against the courthouse, according to a news release Wednesday.

Residents and businesses directly next to the building were asked to evacuate the area out of an abundance of caution.

However, police say nothing suspicious was found by the officers. Around 2:15 p.m., police posted to X that the area around the courthouse had reopened.

“Police worked methodically and carefully to search the area in and around the courthouse," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. New Westminster police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident and have not yet spoken to police to call 604-525-5411.

B.C. sheriffs, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and the B.C. Emergency Health Services were all on scene.