 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

No explosive found after threat to New Westminster courthouse: Police

The area around the courthouse was reopened hours after the initial threat
Black Press Media Staff
250107-bpd-new-west-courtincident3
An incident at the courthouse in New Westminster, B.C., sparked several road closures and evacuation orders by police on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025. (Curtis Kreklau/Contributed to Black Press Media)

New Westminster police say officers found nothing suspicious after a threat of an explosive made against the courthouse. 

Police were called to the New Westminster provincial court on Tuesday (Jan. 7) around 10:30 a.m., after officers were made aware of a threat of an explosive device against the courthouse, according to a news release Wednesday.

Residents and businesses directly next to the building were asked to evacuate the area out of an abundance of caution. 

However, police say nothing suspicious was found by the officers. Around 2:15 p.m., police posted to X that the area around the courthouse had reopened.

“Police worked methodically and carefully to search the area in and around the courthouse," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said. 

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. New Westminster police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident and have not yet spoken to police to call 604-525-5411.

B.C. sheriffs, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and the B.C. Emergency Health Services were all on scene. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Area around New Westminster court house reopens after alleged threat: Police
Area around New Westminster court house reopens after alleged threat: Police
Pop-up banner image