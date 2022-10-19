No fireworks for Halloween: Saanich burning ban extended indefinitely

Fireworks are not allowed in Saanich this Halloween. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich tried to hold out, but the weather held out longer. Fire restrictions extended to Oct. 28 now run through Halloween.

The ban includes bonfires, fireworks and open burning because of the unusually dry conditions leading to an extreme fire risk.

Open burning usually starts in rural Saanich in mid-October but is currently suspended until further notice.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available at Saanich Fire’s website at saanich.ca or Twitter account @SaanichFire.

RELATED: Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich