No growth to Snaking River wildfire; BCWS worried about increased temperature, winds

It's currently displaying Rank 2 fire behaviour

While the Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel has shown no growth for nearly a week, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the forecast could be a challenge.

For the last week, BCWS has stated the blaze has been burning at either Rank 1 or Rank 2, due to favourable temperatures and conditions.

In the organization's Saturday, Aug. 9 update, it said there was some candling of trees "in the black" which means the fire has already travelled through an area which is now within the perimeter of the fire.

BCWS continues to battle the blaze with 119 firefighters, aviation resources, and heavy equipment teams all providing suppression efforts. Crews are continuing to establish a 20 foot wetline and mop up hot spots they find.

Heavy equipment crews have completed creating control lines. Helicopters are keeping an eye on the fire close to the control lines and guards.

However, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 28 C, winds from 30-50 km/h, and lowered relative humidity on Sunday, Aug. 10, BCWS said the conditions could be a challenge to the control lines at the south end of the blaze.

All evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect. More information on this alert is available on the CRD Emergency Operations website here: cariboord.ca/EOC. The Nazko First Nation implemented an evacuation alert for its community, which also remains in effect.

The fire is currently out of control and remains listed at 879.8 hectares in size. It is one of 92 active wildfires in the province currently.