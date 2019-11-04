Halloween in Oak Bay was a relatively safe one as Oak Bay police fielded no more calls than usual. Police were also part of the annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oak Bay Avenue on Thursday. (Robert Harwood Photo)

No increase in Oak Bay police calls during Halloween weekend

Police looking for stolen red scooter

Halloween weekend was a tame one in Oak Bay.

The Oak Bay Police Department did not see an increase in calls for service on Oct. 31.

Among the biggest calls for service between Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 was the power outage on Monday, Oct. 28, when an adult bald eagle struck the power lines at Currie Road and Newport Avenue.

The eagle was electrocuted and died as a result of the shock. The result of the strike led to two main lines that came down onto a truck parked across from Windsor Park on Currie Road.

When police arrived they found the power lines dangling above the unoccupied vehicle.

READ MORE: Eagle strike takes out power in Oak Bay

The next day, Oak Bay police responded to the theft of a red Shoprider scooter. The resident recognized it had been stolen from the 1900-block of Bee Street in Oak Bay, sometime within the past week. The scooter is described as a Shoprider, model 889SL, with a basket attached at the front and a canopy over the seat.

That investigation is still ongoing.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

