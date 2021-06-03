No influx of animals as people move from parks to housing in Victoria: BC SPCA

Our Place Society says the bulk of its housing sites allows for pets, with rules

Residents with pets can move into housing such as these tiny homes near Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

While scuttlebutt says there’s an uptick in pet surrender this year, as people experiencing homelessness are housed across Greater Victoria, the BC SPCA isn’t seeing that trend.

The intake of animals this year is lower for surrendered animals and higher for incoming kittens, says Annie Prittie-Bell, manager of the local branch.

From January to May 2020, 161 animals were surrendered. This year for the same period, 149 animals were handed over.

Our Place Society, which manages many of the emergency and transitional housing options in the region, allows for pets at the majority of its facilities.

Residents are asked to sign a declaration that they’ve read the pet safety and standard of care guidelines set out for residents. It also lays responsibility on the pet owner for the animal’s well-being and outlines that staff will contact the BC SPCA Victoria branch in the case of neglect.

