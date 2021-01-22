Victoria police say no injuries after tent fire in Beacon Hill Park

An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.
Victoria police were called to the park for a tent fire around 7:30 p.m. Police provided traffic control and scene containment while the Victoria Fire Department worked to extinguish the the blaze.
Police say there were no injuries.
Well this was bound to happen. I truly hope nobody is hurt but that’s a lot of fire really quick. Notice the mini explosions. pic.twitter.com/e6NEZInPqg
— teddy jenner (@OffTheCrosseBar) January 22, 2021
