Victoria police say no injuries after tent fire in Beacon Hill Park

Patrick Wood snapped a photo from Simcoe and Clarence Streets of smoke billowing from a tent fire in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night. Police say there were no injuries in the blaze. (Courtesy of Patrick Wood)

An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.

Victoria police were called to the park for a tent fire around 7:30 p.m. Police provided traffic control and scene containment while the Victoria Fire Department worked to extinguish the the blaze.

Police say there were no injuries.

Well this was bound to happen. I truly hope nobody is hurt but that’s a lot of fire really quick. Notice the mini explosions. pic.twitter.com/e6NEZInPqg — teddy jenner (@OffTheCrosseBar) January 22, 2021

