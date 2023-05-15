Fire destroyed a house in the 500 block of Temple Street in Parksville Saturday evening, May 13. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

Fire destroyed a house in the 500 block of Temple Street in Parksville Saturday evening, May 13. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

No injuries after Vancouver Island home gutted by fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Two residents escaped a house fire in Parksville Saturday evening (May 13) without injuries after their home on Temple Street was gutted by the blaze.

Parksville Fire Department was dispatched to the home shortly after 9 p.m. to find the house’s main floor on fire, according to Fire Chief Marc Norris.

“A defensive fire attack and exposure protection incident management strategy was initiated by the incident commander,” Norris said in an email to the PQB News. This approach involves the fire department combating the blaze from outside and not entering the house.

The fire was knocked down within approximately 25 minutes, Norris added, and firefighters were on scene dealing with hot spots for another two and a half hours.

READ MORE: Fire investigators probe cause of huge Parksville blaze that destroyed several businesses

The cause is not known and fire investigators were on site Monday morning (May 15).

Parksville Fire Department responded with 26 members, two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue company, plus it duty officer and duty chief.

RCMP, BCEHS and BC Hydro responded to assist, and Emergency Support Services (ESS) was activated to support the home’s occupants, Norris said.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville

