No insurance (for 4 years), no licence means no car for West Shore driver

Vehicle was impounded and towed after an RCMP traffic stop

It was an expensive day on the road for one driver on the West Shore last weekend, after being pulled over by RCMP.

Officers discovered the vehicle didn’t have insurance and hadn’t been insured since 2020. The person behind the wheel reportedly also did not have a driver’s license.

The following fines were issued:

• No insurance ticket $ 598

• No driver’s license ticket $276

• Driver served an Unlicensed Driver’s Prohibition for repeat unlicensed-driving offences. (The length of prohibition is indefinite until the driver becomes licensed.)

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, with the owner paying the tow and impound costs.

