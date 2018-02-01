WestJet’s ultra low-cost carrier Swoop began selling tickets Thursday through their website.

No Island destinations as WestJet’s Swoop airlines begins selling tickets

Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for WestJet’s ultra low-cost carrier Swoop, but no Island destinations have made the list – yet.

The airline announced through its website it will be flying to/from Abbotsford, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton and Halifax. The company noted more destinations will be announced soon.

Initial tickets through the website were selling from Abbotsford to Hamilton one-way for $7.50, with the first flight available on June 20.

The airline said it will provide Canadians will a no-frills, lower-fare travel option; the company has chosen Calgary as the location of its headquarters, the same location as WestJet’s corporate head office.

The concept of ULCCs have taken off in the U.S. and in Europe, and unlike major carriers, many low-cost carriers develop bases to maximize destination coverage. Many do not operate traditional hubs, but often fly to smaller, less congested secondary airports.

To make the ULCC model work, WestJet has standardized plane sizes, seating configurations and flight patterns, and “kept the bells and whistles at airports to a minimum,” explained Comox Airport CEO Fred Bigelow last year following the initial announcement of the airline.

“There is room for this business model (in Canada) … because they try to attract flyers that just aren’t flying. Now the guy who wants to fly home to see his parents at Thanksgiving who couldn’t afford it before can now fly.”

A return ticket purchased Thursday from Abbotsford to Edmonton, departing July 25 to July 31, cost a total of $77.98 without extras. Amenities such as luggage and seat assignments, are extra.

A seat with extra legroom has a one-way price of $21; standard seats up to the exit rows are $11, while seats behind the exit rows to the rear of the plane are $6.

One personal item is included in the base fare price; carry-on luggage is priced (one-way) at $36.75 each, while checked bags are $26.25. Priority boarding is also extra at $10.50 one-way.

The return flight from Abbotsford to Edmonton (base fare of $77.98), purchased with a standard seat selection and one checked bag each way costs $151.48 return, including tax.

Previous story
Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested
Next story
Alberta man with B.C. connections charged with child luring

Just Posted

Father accused of Christmas Day murders back in court today

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of daughters

Red Baron model plane returned in the middle of the night

Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow organizers await the return of other stolen goods

Brown booby seabird a rare site in Victoria

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

UPDATE: Police on scene of crash at four-lanes on Sooke Road

An accident at the start of the four-lane section of Sooke Road,… Continue reading

Green Dragon falls, but others continue on

BC injunction closes only one dispensary in Victoria. Other injunctions sought.

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Red Baron model plane returned in the middle of the night

Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow organizers await the return of other stolen goods

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Woman’s ‘genderless’ ID won’t fly in B.C.

A New Zealand woman was not allowed to fly out of the Kelowna International Airport with her genderless ID

No Island destinations as WestJet’s Swoop airlines begins selling tickets

Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for WestJet’s ultra low-cost carrier Swoop,… Continue reading

Most Read