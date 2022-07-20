Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive Chris Beaton. (News Bulletin file photo)

No jail for former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre exec after child-luring charges

Chris Beaton handed suspended sentence with probation and conditions

The former executive director of the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to child luring earlier this year.

Christopher Robin Beaton, 56, entered guilty pleas to two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18 on Feb. 16. He was handed a suspended sentence in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 18, with conditions.

In addition to a two-year probation order, Beaton will be subject to five-year prohibitions from being employed or volunteering, in any position that would see him with responsibility for people under 16 years old, according to court documents. He won’t be allowed to have any contact with people under 16 unless they are afamily member or under the supervision of a person the court deems appropriate.

Beaton’s internet access will be restricted, as he won’t be allowed to delete internet history from any device, install applications that conceal internet usage, or automatically delete messages, photos or video. He is banned from accessing social media and from conversing with anyone who is under the age of 16 years via phone or computer. Should law enforcement request, Beaton must provide access to any of his devices that can access the internet or computer network, the order noted.

Beaton will be required to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for life.

The charges stem from incidents that took place December 2018 and February 2020.

In a July 2021 post on social media, Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre said it felt “angry and betrayed” and “[does] not condone” Beaton’s conduct. He hasn’t been with NAC since March 2021, the post stated.

Nick Barber represented Crown counsel, while Beaton was represented by Chris Churchill.

