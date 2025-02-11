No mismanagement of whitebark pine harvesting near Grand Forks

Complaint to Forest Practices Board triggered investigation of Interfor's site preparation

A Forest Practices Board investigation has concluded that Interfor did not mismanage the harvesting of whitebark pine in a cutblock north of Grand Forks.

A news release stated a complaint was filed over the management of whitebark pine cutting practices and caused environmental damage during site preparation for planting from late 2021 to early 2022. The board found that Interfor planned and implemented special management practices for whitebark pine in the cutblock during its operations during that time frame.

The investigation also determined that Interfor's mounding activities – a technique that uses an excavator to scoop and pile soil to create raised planting spots for seedlings – did not cause environmental harm.

The cutblock lies within the territories of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the Okanagan Indian Band, the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Penticton Indian Band, the Splatsin First Nation and the Upper Nicola Band. The board recognizes the importance of these First Nations' historical relationships with the land that continues today.

"Interfor retained whitebark pine trees, avoided scarring them and preserved the species' natural seed bank," stated Keith Atkinson, chair of the Forest Practices Board. "Interfor also planted around 5,200 whitebark pine seedlings on the cutblock, incurring extra expenses to help maintain the species into the future."

Whitebark pine is an important tree species in the subalpine forests of Western Canada, having a crucial role in stabilizing slopes and regulating snowmelt. The species is in decline and continues to face threats from rust, insects, climate change and logging. The provincial government designated whitebark pine as a tree of special conservation concern in 2013.

The province released updated guidelines for retaining whitebark pine in January 2023, after logging on this cutblock had been completed.

"Interfor showed good practices by consulting the most up-to-date guide on operating in areas with whitebark pine. We encourage all licensees to adopt this approach moving forward," Atkinson said.

The full report can be found at: bcfpb.ca/release-publications/releases/