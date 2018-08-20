A Department of National Defence contractor discovered materials linked to a 1992 Colwood murder at the Rocky Point site in Metchosin. (Google Maps)

No new leads in 1992 Guyatt murder case

Newspaper clippings will not lead to the discovery of Shannon Guyatt’s body, says police

Materials discovered last week relating to the 1992 murder of Colwood resident Shannon Guyatt have not led to the discovery of the rest of her remains.

The West Shore RCMP confirmed Monday that its major crimes investigators examined all of the items founds at the Department of National Defence’s Rocky Point site in Metchosin. They found nothing that would lead them to Guyatt’s body.

The items were discovered by contractors working on the DND site. Chew Excavating, a division of the Ralmax Group of Companies, was working on the property when military police members closed the site Friday morning.

A spokesperson for CFB Esquimalt confirmed a DND contractor found old newspaper clippings Thursday at the site, which were connected to the 1992 Guyatt murder case.

As a precaution, crews contacted military police, who then contacted the West Shore RCMP.

Const. Matt Baker, a spokesperson for the local detachment, confirmed all of the items would be returned to DND, who would then decide what to do with them.

“We certainly hope Shannon Guyatt’s remains will be found to help bring closure to her family,” Baker added.

Guyatt went missing in June 1992 after leaving her job at the ministry of highways office in Victoria. Her severed head was found 11 days later in a ditch in front of the family’s home on Cecil Blogg Drive in Colwood. The rest of her body was never recovered. She was 34 at the time of her death.

Her husband Douglas Earl Guyatt, who was a DND firefighter, was convicted by a jury in October 1994 of second degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

He died while in prison in August 2014, at the age of 67.

At the time of the murder, investigators believed he killed Guyatt to collect on an insurance policy to pay off the mortgage on their home, according to an old edition of the Gazette. A 1992 article also stated the couple was in the process of separating after four years of marriage.

