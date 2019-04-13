Colwood City Hall (Black Press file photo)

No new sewer fees coming to Colwood in 2019

Colwood council to revisit sewer fees in 2020 budget discussions

The City of Colwood council has decided to not add a sewer capital levy fee in 2019 and instead bring it back to budget discussions in 2020.

Last month, the City of Colwood was discussing options to maintain the city’s sewer infrastructure. One of the options would have been a parcel tax for all Colwood residents in a Local Area Service, regardless of whether or not they are connected to sewer.

READ ALSO: Colwood discusses parcel tax to help pay for sewer repair and replacement

A report from Colwood’s director of finance was presented at the committee of the whole meeting on March 18 and recommended the City establish sewer infrastructure replacement funding.

“The City can establish a new sewer capital user fee, a parcel tax levy on the Main LAS (Local Area Service) or a combination of the two,” the report reads.

However, at Monday’s council meeting, the City resolved to not add any new sewer fees this year.

“The city will need to ensure funding is in place for the repair and replacement of sewer infrastructure over time,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “Colwood Council wants to take the time to ensure the City takes the most fair and equitable approach for residents.”

READ ALSO: Colwood residents consider sewer hookup

Colwood’s Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan points out that approximately $913,000 will be required each year to prepare for sewer repair and replacement.

Currently, the city is setting aside $51,000 per year and expects to replace approximately $72 million in sewer infrastructure over the next 80 years, according to the report.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman forced to undergo emergency surgery after breast-implant illness
Next story
Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

Just Posted

Hundreds participate in first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run

Proceeds from run go towards Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

Police seek suspect in string of Victoria robberies

Major crime detectives investigate three robberies in past week

No new sewer fees coming to Colwood in 2019

Colwood council to revisit sewer fees in 2020 budget discussions

How one word stopped Victoria woman’s 20 years of pain

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women

Foodlands trusts help break down farming barriers: study

CRD asking municipalities to assess available land for food security system

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Six taken to hospital after bus crash near Okanagan ski resort

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

20 years later: Foul play never ruled out in disappearance of Revelstoke woman

There’s still no word on what happened to the ‘little blonde girl with the big smile’

B.C. welfare office criticized for leaving clients waiting outside in rain, snow

Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside

Most Read