No new sewer fees coming to Colwood in 2019

The City of Colwood council has decided to not add a sewer capital levy fee in 2019 and instead bring it back to budget discussions in 2020.

Last month, the City of Colwood was discussing options to maintain the city’s sewer infrastructure. One of the options would have been a parcel tax for all Colwood residents in a Local Area Service, regardless of whether or not they are connected to sewer.

A report from Colwood’s director of finance was presented at the committee of the whole meeting on March 18 and recommended the City establish sewer infrastructure replacement funding.

“The City can establish a new sewer capital user fee, a parcel tax levy on the Main LAS (Local Area Service) or a combination of the two,” the report reads.

However, at Monday’s council meeting, the City resolved to not add any new sewer fees this year.

“The city will need to ensure funding is in place for the repair and replacement of sewer infrastructure over time,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “Colwood Council wants to take the time to ensure the City takes the most fair and equitable approach for residents.”

Colwood’s Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan points out that approximately $913,000 will be required each year to prepare for sewer repair and replacement.

Currently, the city is setting aside $51,000 per year and expects to replace approximately $72 million in sewer infrastructure over the next 80 years, according to the report.

