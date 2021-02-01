An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder

A four week jury trial has been scheduled in November for a man accused in the killing of a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder. Dr. Walter Reynolds was slain at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer last summer.

Mabiour spoke in court by phone Monday and set the trial for Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Mabiour has been urged several times to obtain a lawyer, and Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil repeated the request.

“Sir, I strongly, strongly recommend that you get a lawyer. You’re facing a very, very serious charge here,” Belzil said.

“The penalty is life in prison if you’re convicted. It’s very, very serious.”

But Mabiour insisted he won’t accept the help of a lawyer.

“To have a lawyer represent me? No, no, no, no,” he told the judge.

Court previously ordered a psychiatric exam for Mabiour after a number of bizarre exchanges with the judge, and he was found fit to stand trial.

Mabiour told court Monday he doesn’t trust the governments of Alberta or Canada.

“They ignore my case because I am a Black man and this kind of abuse is very serious abuse. I don’t believe it when the government of Canada says Canada is a leader of human rights.”

The judge asked the Crown prosecutor in the case to request to an avicus or friend of the court be appointed to assist Mabiour, who immediately objected.

“This lawyer would help the court. It’s not your lawyer, OK?” Belzil explained.

“I cannot force you to get a lawyer. So if you want to represent yourself, you may do so. I assure you sir, you will get a fair trial.”

Mabiour earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, as well as to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Belzil ordered Mabiour to appear in Red Deer court in person on Mar. 22 for a second arraignment.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

READ MORE: Wants to be own lawyer: Trial date to be set for suspect in slaying of Alberta doctor

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Albertacrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online
Next story
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre is available 24 hours a day at 250-383-3232

This truck was among what organizers say were 85 vehicles travelling from the Saanich Peninsula and beyond to take part in a rally outside the provincial legislature in solidarity of farmers in India protesting a trio of bills. The protests in India have led to deadly violence and intensified religious-nationalistic conflicts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Indian farm protest rolls across Saanich Peninsula to Victoria legislature

Convoy of more than 80 vehicles draws attention to hotly contested farm legislation in India

Victoria police seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash on Jan. 31. (VicPD photo)
Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Weapons, cash, drugs seized, charges recommended

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

More than 2,000 residents in Langford and Highlands were left in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)
More than 2,000 residents in Langford, Highlands affected by power outage

Outage took place at just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Oliver was poisoned after ingesting marijuana on a walk in Mill Bay. He now has to be muzzled when out and about — not to protect others from him, but to protect him from others’ reckless behaviours. (Submitted)
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

“It’s the absolute pits to have to watch your pet suffer”

The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Campbell River RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 2020 death. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

Suspect in police custody

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read