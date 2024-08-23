No offence committed by RCMP in Lumby mother's death: B.C. police watchdog

RCMP have been cleared by the IIO

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

RCMP did not commit any criminal offence while investigating reports concerning the safety of a Lumby woman who was later found dead, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

The police watchdog launched an investigation on April 25, to determine what role, if any, police action or inaction may have played in the woman’s death.

While the IIO did not release the name of the woman, it is believed she was Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski, who was reported missing on April 13 following an alleged abduction by her ex-husband.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), in December 2023 the Lumby and Vernon RCMP detachments received a report indicating concern for the safety of a woman.

Then on April 14, that woman was found dead, the same day the body of Stefanski was discovered in a wooden area near her home.

Stefanski's ex-husband was arrested and then released within 24 hours because charges had not been laid. However, on May 31, RCMP announced Vitali Stefanski was charged with second-degree murder in relation to his former wife’s death.

The Interim Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence of the Lumby incident and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that a criminal offence was committed by any officer.

The IIO also stated it would not be releasing any other information due to ongoing court proceedings.

Stefanski remains in custody and will next appear in court on Aug. 29.