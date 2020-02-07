A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus
Next story
Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Just Posted

Public hearing will focus on number of unrelated occupants allowed in Saanich

Proposed change would see limit of ‘roommates’ moved from four to six

PHOTOS: Winter Wildlife

A local photographer pictures bird populations over the winter

Emergency crews respond to pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

One person sent to hospital

Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria Friday afternoon

Low pressure system approaching south coast of B.C.

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during Merritt filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Most Read