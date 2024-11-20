No one hurt after falling tree slams through roof at Port Hardy daycare

Yesterday's wind brings down tree on to Stepping Stones Child Care Centre covered play area

A tree fell during the bomb cyclone on Tuesday Nov. 19, damaging the roof of the Stepping Stones Child Care Centre in Port Hardy.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but staff posted online that it was a "scary day for sure."

The tree landed on the roof of a covered outdoor area at the daycare, and not near any people.

"We're super thankful that's where it fell and that no one was hurt," the release says. "The daycare will for sure be closed tomorrow, and we will assess again."

Environment Canada says that the wind warning will last this evening through Wednesday, with easterly winds holding at 90 km/h and gusting to 129 km/h.

"Strong easterly winds will develop over North Vancouver Island this afternoon, intensifying through the night. Very strong easterly outflow winds will also develop through the mainland inlets and valleys of the central and north coasts tonight," the notice says. "Winds are expected to gradually weaken Wednesday night as the low pressure system weakens and drifts further offshore.

"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," it says.