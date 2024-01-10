No one hurt after jaywalker opens fire in Vancouver, man arrested

Police say man started shooting after near-collision turned into exchange of words

Police say a man has been arrested after a pedestrian pulled out a gun and started shooting at a driver following a near-collision in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say in a social media post that the shooting happened Saturday on Commercial Drive near East 12th Avenue.

They say the motorist stopped abruptly to avoid hitting a jaywalker, and the two exchanged words.

Police say that’s when the pedestrian shot at the driver, who wasn’t hit or injured.

Officers were called to the scene and arrested a suspect.

The man remains in custody, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

