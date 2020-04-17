Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney fire crews responded to a fire in the 6300-block of Central Saanich Road on April 16. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Two firefighters injured in late Thursday night fire in Central Saanich

At this time the fire is not believed to be suspicious

Three Saanich Peninsula fire departments were called to another fire late Thursday night, the third in Central Saanich during the past month.

At about 10:30 p.m. crews were called to the 6300-block of Central Saanich Road for a fire that engulfed an agricultural outbuilding.

The property owner met crews outside and confirmed no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which took hours to extinguish. Two firefighters were treated at the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services for minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

Central Saanich Fire Chief Chris Vrabel says it was “definitely a large fire” but crews were able to save the majority of the structure. Vrabel estimates the damage to the building’s structure to be approximately $100,000 while the estimate of the damage to the contents of the building is undetermined at this time.

At this time, the fire is not believed to be suspicious nor is it believed to be connected to the other two recent fires. Crews will be on scene Friday to assess the scene and damage.

READ ALSO: Friday night fire at Brewskys Taphouse caused by cleaning rags left on a dryer

On April 14, crews were called to a late-night fire in Brentwood at Brewskys Taphouse. Crews determined the fire was caused by cleaning rags left on top of a dryer. No one was injured in the fire and it caused minimal damage to the building.

Another structure fire took place on March 22 at a residential property in the 2700-block of Skyline Crescent. No one was injured in that fire but there was significant damage done to the home.


