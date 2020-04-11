A fire broke out in Brewskys Taphouse around 11 p.m. on April 10 causing minimal damage to the back storage area. (Brentwood Bay Brewskis Taphouse/Facebook)

No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Blaze causes minimal damage to Brewskys Taphouse storage area

A fire that sparked in the Brentwood Bay Brewskys Taphouse on Friday night caused minimal damage before the Central Saanich Fire Department put it out.

According to a Saturday morning post on the bar’s Facebook page, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on April 10.

“First and foremost everyone is ok!” the post read. “There was no one in the building at the time and the damage is very minimal in a back storage area.”

READ ALSO: ‘Full ferries’ only half-full, BC Ferries clarifies

The post went on to thank the fire crew for their quick response and hard work to contain the fire.

Residents and fellow pub-owners were quick to respond with comments about how grateful the community is that no one was injured and the Wallace Drive taphouse was saved.

Black Press Media reached out to the Central Saanich Fire Department and Brewskys Taphouse for information about the cause of the fire.

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions
Next story
COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Just Posted

Mental Health: ‘Choke it down’ mentality now in the past for first responders

Emergency crews implementing programs focusing on self-care

COVID-19: Greater Victoria home sales drop after pandemic declared

March home sales down 5% from 2019

Opera from a social distance: Taking it to the web

Pacific Opera Victoria launches two weekly podcasts to educate and stay in touch with listeners

COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Saanich police not currently enforcing school zone speed limits

No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Blaze causes minimal damage to Brewskys Taphouse storage area

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

COVID-19: Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Most Read