SEAPARC is in need of lifeguards and instructors. Staff shortages have led to a reduction in the number of swimming classes offered at the facility. (photo contributed)

No one wants to guard lives in Sooke

Puzzled community cancelling swim programs due to inability to hire life guards

Sooke has been forced to cut back on the number of learn-to-swim classes offered this fall due to a shortage of staff.

It’s a problem SEAPARC’s aquatic programmer has a little bit of trouble understanding.

Elizabeth Olsen said the aquatic schedule at the facility has had to be “streamlined” because SEAPARC does not have enough qualified staff available to offer all the lessons it would like to provide.

“We could use up to eight new staff members, although it could be a higher number than that depending upon how many hours a week each new staff member can work. Some staff are only available for a few hours a week and that means that we need more people to fill out all the hours of work available,” Olsen said.

“I really can’t understand it (the lack of staff). This is a great job with a great rate of pay that young people could take on and continue to do well into the future.”

The Capital Regional District has advertised for lifeguards and swim instructors on its website but, there’s been no flood of applicants for the positions.

RELATED: See advertisement here

One of the problems, said Olsen, is that applicants need to be qualified with a current National Lifeguard Service Award or a current Water Safety Instructor Award.

These awards require physical fitness (there is a tested swimming component) and call for applicants to have completed a comprehensive training course with either the Red Cross or the National Lifeguard Service.

These courses can be pricey.

Steve Knoke, SEAPARC manager, estimates that cost to achieve lifeguard certification at about $766 and the cost for instructor certification at $635.

Still, with an hourly salary of $20.74, the job provides the opportunity to quickly recover the training costs and can provide the basis for a long-term position in the recreational aquatic field.

“It is the kind of job that people can do on a part-time basis, and it’s ideal for a student who wants to make some money. A student could take this job and keep it as part-time employment all through university and beyond,” said Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director for the CRD.

“I know that the staff at SEAPARC have been aware of the recruitment problem for a while and are actively trying to address the staffing situation there. I have full confidence that they are doing all they can.”

Beyond advertising for staff, Olsen said that there are scholarships available for the necessary training, and students who are considering taking the training should be aware that it will also earn them high school credits.

Anyone with an interest in working as a lifeguard or swim instructor should contact the staff at SEAPARC for further information.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote
Next story
Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Federal environment minister faces protesters in Saanich

Catherine McKenna defended her government’s environmental record

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says

Susan Brice responds to a cab driver’s request for access to Douglas Street priority lanes

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Most Read