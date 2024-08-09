No overnight growth for 700-hectare North Okanagan wildfire

The Wildfire of Note is still an estimated 700 hectares in size

The Hullcar Mountain wildfire burning northwest of Armstrong saw no growth overnight and remains an estimated 700 hectares in size according to BC Wildfire Service.

Crews were at the fire overnight, being supported by helicopter tanking and structure protection resources on site, fire information officer Taylor Wallace said Friday. Aug. 9.

On Friday, BC Wildfire Service has 55 personnel on site, being supported by four helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews will work to make progress along the west flank of the fire near Hanes forest service road and the northwest side of the fire near the Slack Creek drainage, Wallace said.

"We've got heavy equipment continuing to work on sight lining and establishing guard along the south and west of the fire, but they've made good progress in establishing lines around the fire thus far," Wallace added.

The fire has generally been showing rank one and two behaviour, meaning a low vigour fire, Thursday and so far Friday. Wallace said some pockets of rank three behaviour, meaning moderately vigorous flame, were seen on slopes throughout the heat of the day Thursday afternoon.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has put temporary access permits in place for evacuation order areas. The permits are being provided to allow people to access evacuation order areas to address for the following reasons:

• Critical Infrastructure or utility agencies may require access in order to service (ie. refuel, inspect) or make repairs to affected critical equipment and sites;

• Members of the agriculture sector may need to make essential repairs to fencing, evacuate or check on livestock condition and care as required;

• Community members may request access so they can retrieve important medication, or tend to their domestic animals.

• Permits are not required for evacuation alert areas.

To obtain a CSRD temporary access permit, visit https://lfaccess.csrd.bc.ca/Forms/TemporaryAccessPermit. For questions, call 250-833-3351.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the CSRD, the Township of Spallumcheen, Splatsin and the Okanagan Indian Band.

Deep Creek Road is closed due to the wildfire, between Hullcar Road and Barney Road. The road is open to local traffic only, and a detour is available via Highway 97B. Salmon River Road is also closed, between Yankee Flats Road North and Yankee Flats Road South. The road is also for local traffic only and a detour is available via Yankee Flats Road.