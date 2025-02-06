No parole for 12 years for B.C. woman who killed and dismembered ex

Paris Laroche was previously convicted of second-degree murder

Warning: Story contains graphic details of a murder and may not be suitable for all readers.

A woman cannot apply for parole for 12 years after she murdered her ex-boyfriend, cut his body up and disposed of it at numerous waterways around Nanaimo.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder after the disappearance of Sidney Joseph Mantee, reported missing in 2020. B.C. Supreme Court justice Robin Baird rendered his decision Thursday, Feb. 6 at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

During the trial, evidence was presented that Mantee had abused Laroche, choking her to the point of unconsciousness and verbally abusing her, sometimes threatening to kill her and her friends and family. Eventually, Laroche hit Mantee with a hammer numerous times while he slept and slashed his throat with a knife. She drained his body of blood, cut it up and disposed of the body parts over a period of months at areas such as Neck Point Park and Pipers Lagoon.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries with it a mandatory life sentence and Nick Barber, Crown counsel, sought parole ineligibility for 15 years while Glen Orris and Robyn Young, defence counsel, sought 10 years.

Laroche was initially charged with first-degree murder, but in his July ruling, Baird said that the threshold for first-degree murder hadn't been met. As Laroche acted after hearing an owl hoot – she saw it as a sign – the judge deemed it a spontaneous crime, as opposed to pre-meditated. At the same time, the judge said it wasn't an act of self-defence, as Mantee was asleep and not an immediate threat.

Baird stated the killing was an act of fury and vengeance likely fuelled by Mantee’s multitude of transgressions, particularly the alleged abuse of Laroche’s cat the night before the murder. He did not accept that it had anything to do with self-preservation or the protection of others.

While Laroche may have feared further violence and threats from Mantee, for her to kill him unilaterally in this extremely violent and punitive way, while he slept, was unreasonable, the judge decided. Further, the extreme violence and retributive violence of her attack and the methodical and calculated dismemberment of Mantee’s corpse is reason why she should be ineligible for parole for longer than 10 years. She also lied to Mantee’s mother about her son’s whereabouts.

Laroche had no history of violence and a pre-sentence report said she was at a low risk to re-offend, has been a model prisoner while in custody and has a reputation as a hard worker and a history of productive employment, which Baird took into consideration.

She is prohibited from reaching out to Mantee’s mother while serving her sentence

Laroche declined an opportunity to address the court.

The trial was moved to the Lower Mainland because there were no suitable accommodations for Laroche in Nanaimo, at the time.

Sentencing began Jan. 31.