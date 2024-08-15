No plea entered as case proceeds against Penticton councillor for sex crimes

James Miller has been charged with historic sex crimes from when he was a youth basketball coach in Ontario.

The court case against Penticton City Councillor James Miller is working its way through Ontario's court system.

Miller appeared via video on Aug. 14 in Sarnia Court, where he has been charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 years old.

The alleged incidents occurred in 1989 when Miller was a youth basketball coach in the Ontario community.

The Sarnia Courthouse confirmed via email that no plea has been entered yet on Miller's case, and the next scheduled court date is Aug. 19.

Miller has been put on mandatory paid leave as a city councillor, and replaced on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Penticton Library boards.

He is also the managing editor of the Penticton Herald. A request for comment from the paper's publisher went unanswered, but according to the Okanagan Newspaper Group, Miller has been reassigned to desk duties.