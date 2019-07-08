The Patricia Bay Highway, just south of Tanner Road, was impacted by a three-car collision Monday evening. (Facebook/ Mike Keddy)

No serious injuries reported in three-vehicle-crash on Pat Bay

Traffic impacted while police, ambulance responded to Monday evening crash

A three-vehicle crash had traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway 17 down to one lane in each direction Monday evening.

Saanich Police were called to a collision on the southbound side of the busy highway, south of Tanner Road, just after 5 p.m.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions while Saanich Police, Central Saanich Police, BC Ambulance and Saanich Fire responded to the incident.

No serious injuries were reported.

The accident was cleared and the highway completely open by 6:30 p.m.

