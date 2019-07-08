No serious injuries reported in three-vehicle-crash on Pat Bay

A three-vehicle crash had traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway 17 down to one lane in each direction Monday evening.
Saanich Police were called to a collision on the southbound side of the busy highway, south of Tanner Road, just after 5 p.m.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions while Saanich Police, Central Saanich Police, BC Ambulance and Saanich Fire responded to the incident.
No serious injuries were reported.
The accident was cleared and the highway completely open by 6:30 p.m.
CLEAR – #BCHwy17 – Vehicle incident southbound at Tanner Rd in #Saanich is all clear. #VictoriaBC #YYJ
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 9, 2019
