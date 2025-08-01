No sign of young man believed to have drowned in Coquihalla River

Search and Rescue to resume search efforts on Aug. 2, and public access will be restricted

There is no sign of the 19-year-old man who slipped into the river in the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park unfortunately, say RCMP.

Hope RCMP said they'll resume the search in the Coquihalla River on Aug. 2.

The provincial park area near the Othello Tunnels has been re-opened following intensive search efforts.

"On July 30, The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) conducted searches in the river where the young man was believed to have entered.

"Unfortunately, he was not located.

Hope Search and Rescue continued efforts July 31 with shoreline searches and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UVA) sweeps of the river.

"Despite these efforts, the individual remains missing."

SAR will resume searching on Aug. 2 and public access will be restricted in specific areas of the park to support these efforts.

“The pools of water where the man was last seen were thoroughly searched in hopes of locating him and providing a level of closure to his family,” says, Staff Sgt. Mike Sargent, Hope RCMP.

“While he has not yet been found, search efforts remain active and ongoing.

"The RCMP urges the public to respect all restricted areas and avoid interfering with search operations."